BELTON — A Fort Worth man’s bond was substantially raised after a motion was filed to revoke his previous bond.
A man who allegedly drove intoxicated on Oct. 5, 2018, and killed a motorcyclist had his bond significantly increased Thursday.
Ian James Ruston, 57, was charged and indicted for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, and his bond was raised Thursday from $100,000 to $500,000, First Assistant District Attorney Paul McWilliams confirmed Friday.
The death of motorcyclist Michael Abel, 55, of China Spring, was allegedly the result of a collision with a pickup driven by Ruston on Oct. 5, 2018. The crash happened near the intersection of Berry Road and State Highway 317 near Temple.
Abel died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to an autopsy report.
Ruston was found with marijuana in his possession and he seemed to be intoxicated, an arrest affidavit said.
Ruston signed his acknowledgement of the list of bond conditions on Nov. 21, 2018.
On Dec. 7, 2018, Ruston’s bond was set at $100,000, which was provided.
A hearing on July 11 was heard in the 264th District Court to request the revocation of Ruston’s bond but, instead of revoking it, Ruston was allowed to continue on bond by Judge Paul LePak. Ruston was told to get fitted with a Scram device, which automatically samples a client’s sweat every 30 minutes to measure for alcohol consumption.
A compliance hearing for Ruston was requested June 13 by Linda Ingraham, director of Bell County Pretrial Services.
Ruston refused to get another urine test after he tested positive for alcohol, a statement from Jennifer McCoy, indigent defense coordinator, to Bell County District Attorney Michael Waldman, said.
The motion to revoke Ruston’s bond was filed Nov. 19, 2019, by Waldman because Ruston allegedly tested positive for alcohol on May 23, didn’t report in as required since May 30 and tried to tamper with his Scram bracelet.
The report from the Scram system said the indication was Ruston tried to “defeat the technology of the bracelet and prevent alcohol testing.”
A graph provided in the recent motion indicated a confirmed tamper event that began Nov. 12 and continued through Nov. 13.
Waldman requested revoking the PR bond and putting Ruston back in the Bell County Jail. The other option was for the bond to be increased.
Representing Rustin is Copperas Cove lawyer Zachary Boyd.