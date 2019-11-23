BELTON — Members of the Greater Belton Church of God in Christ, 1122 W. Second Ave., were hoping 30 or more people would take in their Thanksgiving Community Dinner on Saturday.
The early crowd was slow, but the church’s “First Lady,” Sheila Berry, wife of the pastor, the Rev. Charlie Berry, said last year’s inaugural dinner had an excellent turnout. With turkey and ham provided by H-E-B once again this year, the meal was part of the church’s evangelistic outreach, she said.
“We’re trying to establish our rapport with the community and hopefully gain a few members,” she said. “Some of our members will be here, and we’re hoping for some guests.”
Established in 1916, the church celebrated its 103rd anniversary on Sept. 1. It has about 50 members in the congregation, she said.
Michael Mason, a church elder, said that at the request of the pastor and his wife a lot of members were helping with the dinner.
“We’re trying to give back to the community, let the community know that the church is here, and that we’re available, not only on the weekend but every day,” he said.
Ernestine Clark, the designated cook for the day, said she had a lot of help in the kitchen.
“I do a lot of cooking here,” she said. “We just had a big pastor and wife celebration last Sunday.”
She and her helpers served turkey and dressing, ham, giblet gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans and hot rolls.
“I always do my dressing on a Friday evening, let the seasoning get into it,” Clark said. She uses sage, bell peppers, garlic, etc., she said.
April George-Jones of Killeen said she came to get a Thanksgiving meal for her dad, herself and her husband. Her father, Allen George, 69, has dementia, she said, and lives in a Harker Heights nursing home.
She visited the church a month ago after someone invited her, she said. She saw the notice about the meal on Facebook .