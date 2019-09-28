Bridging the Gap joined with local groups at Ralph Wilson Youth Club on Saturday to give 200 computers and mobile internet connections to Belton and Temple school students.
Bridging the Gap is a nonprofit partnership of PCs for People and Mobile Beacon. Caitlin Nelson, partnership manager for PCs for People, based in St. Paul, Minn., said the nonprofit recycles computers from businesses, refurbishes them and gives them to income qualified families. Mobile Beacon provides the internet hotspots.
“It’s so much fun to do this on a large scale, to see the reactions of families,” she said. “It’s the first computer for some of them.”
Rick Lindholm, nonprofit sales manager for Mobile Beacon, said the goal is to further the education of the students and to help families with such things as job search and staying in touch with relatives.
“We want to make a difference in people’s lives,” he said.
Local partners in the event were United Way of Central Texas, Ralph Wilson Youth Club, Southwest Elementary and Miller Heights Elementary in the Belton Independent School District, and Bonham Middle School, Lamar Middle School and Travis Science Academy in the Temple Independent School District.
Dan Posey, president of the Temple school board, said the district appreciated working with all of the partners in providing the devices and connections.
“The schools have made great strides in the past few years with digital technology for our students,” he said. “This … helps connect students and parents at home, which is greatly needed. In today’s society it’s a necessity.”
Sandra Atmar, principal of Bonham Middle School, said this was a great opportunity for students and their families.
“We wish we could do more,” she said.
Bonham has one computer for every two students, she said. In some of the math and reading classes, the ratio is one to one, she said.
“Our kids are doing great,” she said. “There are lots of resources out there on the internet for them. They’re quite computer savvy.”
Tiffany Weiss, principal at Travis Science Academy, said a lot of her students were at the event.
“I see the smiles on their faces, because they’re going to be able to have technology at home,” she said. “Everything’s going digital these days. It gels well with what we do. They’ll be able to do homework. It really opens up the world to them.”
Veshell Greene, vice president of resource development for United Way of Central Texas, said the original plan was to give away 100 computers.
“Based on the overwhelming response, we got it boosted to 200,” she said.
There are still families that need help, and some had to be turned away, she said.
The computer distribution fulfills the United Way pillars of health, education and financial stability, she said.
“It opens up the doors, not just for the students, but for the entire family,” she said.
Rose Hilliard of Temple, who was filling out an application form, said she has three children in school. Her oldest, Cobe, is a senior at Temple High School. Her two girls, Cearyan and Carizma, both attend Travis Science Academy.
Hilliard said she has a computer, but it’s old and slow. She plans to keep the old one and let the children use the new one. She hopes it will help them with their reading skills, she said
“I’m trying to help them the best way that I can,” she said.