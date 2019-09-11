BELTON — An aging water line broke along East Sixth Avenue on Wednesday, according to Belton officials.
The line broke around 10 a.m. Wednesday near 1100 E. Sixth Ave., said Candice Griffin, a city spokeswoman.
The city issued a precautionary boil water notice to residents who live in the area west of Interstate 35, east of Cori Drive, north of Cheryl Lane. The boil water notice does not apply to Pizza Hut, Whataburger or Schlotzsky’s restaurants on the Interstate 35 access road.
“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use,” the notice states. “The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.”
The notice also suggests residents can purchase bottled water or get water from a different source instead of boiling it.
Assistant City Manager Gene Ellis said Belton workers were repairing the line. Ellis, who also serves as the Belton Police chief, said repairs are expected to be completed Wednesday evening.
Sixth Avenue is closed near the intersection between Neal and Center streets.
“We do have detour routes around that,” Ellis said.
“I was just out there 15 minutes ago, and they were getting close to that repair being made,” Ellis said.
The exact cause for the break is unknown, but Griffin said it is likely because of the age of the pipes.