CEFCO convenience stores and the Rotary Club of Temple partnered for a fundraiser in September to support Texans with disabilities, raising $4,400 to support Canine Companions for Independence through its annual DogFest DFW event.
Fundraising allows the nonprofit organization with six regional training centers across the country the continued ability to breed, raise and train assistance dogs for free placement with children, adults and veterans.
Canine Companions for Independence — established in 1975 — frequently is recognized worldwide for the quality of training their dogs receive.
Phil Davis, Rotary Club of Temple president, led this year’s fundraising project.
“We wanted to be involved with this cause that makes a transformational difference in people’s lives and helps our fellow Texans, including veterans with disabilities,” Davis said. “We were pleased with the results and have already started planning for next year.”
Davis himself is training a dog by the name of Journey as part of the program.
The fundraising initiative was featured at 31 CEFCO stores throughout Temple, Belton, Killeen and Waco with support from Rotary Club members, and gave customers the chance to make a cash donation during checkout.
Note: People interested in contributions to Canine Companions for Independence should visit www.cci.org or call 1-800-572-BARK.