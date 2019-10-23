BELTON — Flames slowly engulf a burlap-wrapped, iron B doused in diesel.
The fire illuminates the crowd of Belton High School cheerleaders, football players, students and other community members.
This is the Belton Independent School District’s annual Burning of the B. It is one of several events students throw to mark homecoming week.
“It’s a community wide pep rally so it’s open to all of the citizens of Belton,” said Brandi Peebles, an English teacher at Belton High School. “The Magic Belles participate, the Marching 100, the cheerleaders, of course, are there as well as the athletic team. It really is just an opportunity for our community to come together to show our support for the Belton kiddos.”
This year’s Burning of the B is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Belton High School, 600 Lake Road, according to the district. The Belton Tigers will face off against the C.E. Ellison High School Eagles of Killeen for homecoming starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Field, 600 Lake Road.
The history of the Burning of the B is simple.
Peebles — a 1988 graduate of Belton High School who helped students organize it for nearly 10 years — said the event started in the late 1980s. It replaced another fire-focused celebration.
“We used to have a big bonfire down at the bottom of the dam, but that was replaced by the Burning of the B,” Peebles said.
The Telegram reported in 2008 that the Burning of the B tradition began after bonfires started to be perceived as too dangerous.
Peebles recalls going to the bonfire at the bottom of the Belton Dam when she was either in the eighth grade or as a freshman.
“It was fun and exciting,” she said. “Of course, with the safety issues and things like that, things had to change a little bit.”
Senior cheerleaders and senior class officers spend the day of the Burning of the B preparing the event.
“They wrap (the B) with the burlap and the wire and all of that to get it ready,” Peebles said.
Belton ISD students have celebrated homecoming all week long.
The Belton High School Student Council planned dress up days for the entire week: Monday was Twin Day; Tuesday was Tourist Day; Wednesday was Color Wars day; Thursday was Patriotic Day; and Friday is the district’s annual Think Pink, Go Red Day.
Other than the big game on Friday, students will have a pep rally at 8:15 a.m. All homecoming court members will be recognized at the early morning celebration.
The homecoming king and queen will be announced around 7 p.m. Friday before the Tigers-Eagles game starts, district spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said.