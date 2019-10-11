A Temple man out on bail for a manslaughter charge was back in jail Friday on other charges.
Elijah Dushun Williams, 20, shot a friend while he played with a gun. Williams’ friend, Mikhail Jawan Ellis, 18, died June 24, 2018, from a gunshot wound to his stomach.
Williams told Temple Police Department investigators he pulled the trigger and slide back and forth when the gun fired and struck Ellis. The two were in the kitchen at Williams’ home in the 1500 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
Two casings, one spent and one unspent, were found in the kitchen, as well as blood.
Williams was indicted in September 2018 for manslaughter. He was originally held in the Bell County Jail on a $500,000 bond but was released March 8 after the bond was reduced to a $100,000 personal recognizance bond, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said..
He pleaded guilty June 27.
Williams was jailed Friday on a second-degree felony charge of possession of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair an investigation and two misdemeanor marijuana charges.
His bond Friday at press time was $76,000, jail records indicated.
Williams will be sentenced Nov. 6 for manslaughter, Garza said. He could be sentenced to between two and 20 years in prison on that charge.