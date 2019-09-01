An interesting sidelight at the Temple Mall on Sunday afternoon was a display of model train layouts in the Conference Center, across the hall from the movie theater.
Members of Central Texas Area Model Railroaders were on hand to show off some of their old-style layouts. Bill Lancaster, club stationmaster and 30-year-member, said the event was promoting the 37th annual Temple Model Train Show, Sept. 21-22, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center.
“We’ve had quite a bit come in,” he said of the mall visitors.
The displays included O-scale and HO-scale model train layouts. They will be at the mall again from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and next weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 12:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday.
David Douglas, club president, said the layouts at the mall weren’t the modern Digital Command and Control layouts, like those in the club building at the Santa Fe Depot. The DCC model trains can be controlled by the operator’s phone, he said. Inside the locomotive are computer chips, or decoders, that take the command information, he said. The operator can blow the horn, turn on the lights, slow the train down, stop it, or make it go backwards.
All trains in the display were on direct current, he said.
“We could call this old-school model railroading, the way it used to be done,” he said.
The club always gets a good turnout at the mall, he said, and probably better on a Labor Day weekend. Club members were handing out flyers to give people a taste of what they will see at the annual show, he said. The club also was promoting its annual giveaway of a barbecue grill and an O-scale model train layout.
“We think about 2,000 visitors will show up this year,” he said of the annual show.
Club members Vernon Shimabukuro and Camille Edwards were talking about his HO-scale layout. He said he and his son, Benjamin, 11, joined the club on National Train Day in May 2018.
“I grew up around trains in the Killeen area,” Vernon said. “My father was in the military. I got my first set from the Hobby Center downtown.”
That was an HO-scale, which he still prefers.
“It’s not too big, it’s not too small,” he said. “It’s easy to operate. It’s one of the most common scales. It’s sold in the U.S. and around the world.”
He and the other club members were taking turns running the model trains for the visitors.
“These are our personal trains we brought from home,” he said.
Edwards said she and her husband, Jeremy, have been club members for about five years.
“He does more than I,” she said. “I support him.”
Robert Haas, a retired school teacher, has been in the club about two years. His layout was packed up, but he said he was going to unpack it and run it later.
The layout he was showing — one owned by the club — was O-scale but they were calling it O-27, he said, because a lot of the cars in it were not O-scale.
“It’s modular,” he said. “You can take it apart and move it.”