BELTON — A Killeen man reportedly injured a child in June in Temple after he meant to hit her mother.
Rickey Gene Lloyd III, 29, was indicted Wednesday on the charge of committing reckless bodily injury to a child.
A woman held a heavily bleeding nose when Temple Police officers arrived June 15 in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive, an arrest affidavit said. The woman said Lloyd visited her that night and yelled at her, so she took her daughter upstairs and locked herself and her daughter in a room. Lloyd broke down the door and, while attempting to hit the woman, he reportedly struck her daughter in the face several times.
Both the woman and daughter had visible injuries, and officers took photos of them, the affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace David Barfield issued the warrant July 8, 2019.
Lloyd was in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds that totaled $82,500. He also was held on one third-degree felony bond and a charge elsewhere of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.
Charles Darnell Wright
Charles Darnell Wright, 35, of Temple, was indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Wright reportedly sexually assaulted a girl in either April or May 2013 in Temple when she was a fifth-grader, an arrest affidavit said.
The report was made Dec. 14, 2018.
The girl, now a teenager, said she was upset about a test she took and failed. Wright, who lived in the 3100 block of Adams Avenue, reportedly told her to undress, hit her with a belt and told her to give him a hug. It was at that point Wright reportedly sexually assaulted her, the girl said.
Wright was released March 1 from jail after he posted $150,000 bond, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said Wednesday.
The arrest warrant was issued Feb. 27 by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.
Others indictments
• Willie Clarence Rumph, 66, of Temple, assault on a security officer (repeat offender).
• Bobby Hutchison, 39, of Austin, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Torrey Delane Griffin, 38, of Holland, possession of a controlled substance between four and 200 (habitual offender), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual offender).
• Lakeith Leeshawn Moore, 22, of Temple, assault of a family or household member by strangulation.
• Estella Dosson Edwards, 55, of Temple, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Rhiannon Powers, 24, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between four and 400 grams.
• Justin Niel Collins, 30, of Temple, tampering with physical evidence.
• Stacey Kaye Armendariz, 39, of Temple, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
• Christopher W. Rodriguez, 43, of Belton, sex offender’s duty to register (repeat offender).
• Jack Eric Thompson, 57, of Salado, criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
• Alexander D. Powers, 28, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between one and four grams.
• David Allen Davis, 37, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between one and four grams (repeat offender).
• Dillyn Phillip Craig Blank, 21, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance between one and four grams.
• Willie Charles Anderson, 66, of Nolanville, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram (repeat offender).
• Steven Epifanio Ortiz, 46, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Heather Cecchine, 35, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Eldin L. Chiring Canales, 30, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Whitney M. Davis-Murphy, 25, of Jarrell, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Damon Bernard Melella, 29, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Johnny Prado Lechuga, 47, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Serena G. Hernandez, 22, of Temple, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Elieser Samora-Maceda, 32, of Temple, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information less than five items.
A total of 58 true indictments were issued by the grand jury.