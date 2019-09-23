Damage was done to 30 irrigation heads and the controller at Friars Creek Hike & Bike Trail.
A call for service on Sept. 5 sent Temple Police officers to Friars Creek Hike & Bike Trail.
A Temple Parks & Recreation employee called and said the irrigation system was vandalized.
The employee said they would follow up with police the following Monday, but no additional report was actually filed, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said.
Whoever is responsible vandalized more than 30 irrigation heads as well as the controller, Heather Bates, city of Temple Director of Marketing and Communication, said Monday.
The estimated cost to repair the damage is $2,000 plus labor.
Repairs are planned to begin later this week, Bates said.
The trail starts in South Temple Park and goes north about a mile. The trail is mostly open and passes fields, residential areas and Raye-Allen Elementary School.