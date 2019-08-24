Bobby Ott, Temple Independent School District’s top educator, was nominated to join the Urban Superintendents Association of America.
The national association — composed of superintendents of mid-sized public school districts in or adjacent to urban areas — is a closed group and membership is by invite only.
Ott said he was honored to join the association.
“It’s an honor to be able to collaborate with this group of leaders from across the country that are known for deploying innovative strategies to address needs unique to urban districts,” Ott said.
C. Fred Bateman, executive director of the association, said in a nomination letter that members are invited to join.
“We do not solicit members; superintendents are invited for membership who have been nominated by active members and corporate friends,” Bateman said.
About 120 superintendents from across the country — including Texas districts such as Aldine, Cypress-Fairbanks, Georgetown, Fort Bend, Spring and Round Rock ISDs — make up USAA’s membership.
“When Dr. Ott interviewed for the superintendency of this district in the spring of 2018, one of his platforms was to involve Temple ISD in national conversations on education,” Dan Posey, president of the Temple ISD board of trustees, said in a news release.
“A seat at the table of an association like USAA certainly checks that box — Dr. Ott has the board’s full support.”