For Temple residents interested in the city’s budget, or the plans that have been made for neighborhood revitalization, Temple Mayor pro tem Judy Morales will host a District 2 community forum Tuesday.
The free forum, which is open to all residents of Temple, will feature Morales, City Manager Brynn Myers and Assistant City Manager Erin Smith. Both the city of Temple and Citizens for Progress Inc. will be working together to sponsor this event.
Wilson Recreation Center, located at 2205 Curtis B. Elliot Drive, will play host to the forum, which will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Residents will first listen to the speakers talk about the city’s budget and plans for neighborhood revitalization before having the opportunity to ask questions of the speakers.
Morales said that this will be the first community forum that she has hosted this year, with previous years seeing around two in a year. She says she likes to host these discussions because she feels that it is important for city officials and residents to communicate.
“I am excited to share these plans with the city because it really impacts all of our neighborhoods and it’s going to make a big difference for our whole city,” Morales said. “I think it is going to be an opportunity for our community (residents) to actively see the changes that are coming.”
Citizens for Progress, Morales said, does a lot of work with community housing and affordable housing in Temple.
Those wanting to attend the event are encouraged to just show up. There is no need to RSVP.