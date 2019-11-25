Temple Police arrested Marcus Laron Mayes Jr., 21, of Temple, in connection with a Nov. 6 shooting that took place near West Avenue M and South 17th Street.
Mayes was arrested during a traffic stop at about 1:40 a.m. Friday near the corner of West Irvin Avenue and North 17th Street, police spokesman Chris Christoff said in a news release Monday.
The first reason to pull Mayes over was because he reportedly didn’t signal a left turn. He was found with marijuana so he was arrested, Christoff said.
A felony hold was placed on Mayes for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in reference to his alleged involvement in the Nov. 6 shooting. A warrant was issued Saturday by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
The victim in the Nov. 6 shooting had several gunshot wounds and was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Christoff said.
Mayes was in the Bell County Jail Monday, held on bonds that totaled $105,000.
Arrested Thursday and suspected of involvement in recent gunshot-related incidents in Temple was Jerry Keith Reed, 27. Reed’s arrest was the culmination of an investigation with the U.S. Marshals Lonestar Fugitive Task Force, FBI Task Force and Temple Police Department.
Reed’s exact role in the shootings hasn’t been released yet.