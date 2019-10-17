CAMERON — James Roy Whitfield faces federal charges in connection with a 2018 robbery in which a man was killed.
Whitfield was on the run in 2018 after the execution-style shooting of a Calvert man that was under investigation by the Cameron Police Department.
Whitfield, known as “Snoopy,” reportedly shot Keelon Williams, 28, in the head after a gun and drug deal went bad, according to police reports. Assisting Whitfield in the shooting, in the 1600 block of North Crockett Street, was Atorious Williams, also known as “Lil Man.”
Also named in the federal indictment were Demonta “Tado” Daniels and Trashawn Lamar “Mad Max” Alexander. The charges include conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and discharge of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.
Other offense dates included Dec. 10, 2017, and Jan. 31, 2018.
Personal property including proceedings from illegal drug operations and controlled substances were taken each time, police reports said. Two of the shootings resulted in death.