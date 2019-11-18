CAMERON — A 32-year-old man was captured Sunday after a lengthy pursuit that traversed Milam and other Central Texas counties.
Humberto Guerrea Jr. from Houston eluded a traffic stop from a Milam County deputy at about 4:45 p.m. just south of Cameron. Other deputies and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety chased Guerrea on State Highway 36 to Milano and then on towards Caldwell, Milam County Sheriff Chris White said.
Just as they got to the line between Milam and Burleson counties, Guerrea turned around and headed back toward Milano before turning onto U.S. Highway 79, White said.
The chase ended about 30 minutes later at 6:30 p.m. near the sewage treatment plant in Hearne in Robertson County. At that point, Guerrea’s vehicle plunged into a pit and he was arrested.
The Hearne Police Department also helped in the pursuit.
Guerrea’s conduct put lives in danger, but the only one with any injuries was Guerrea. He only had minor injuries from wrecking his vehicle, White said.
The driver may have been intoxicated on methamphetamine, White said. Deputies found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle usually used to smoke or ingest methamphetamine.