Amid fanfare and cheers, about 550 people took off for the Saturday morning Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Confederate Park.
“We are going to beat this disease,” Chris Rogers of KCEN-TV told the crowd in the Promise Garden Ceremony that launched the three-mile walk along Nolan Creek.
During that ceremony, he and associate Heidi Alagha introduced four flower colors that represent different aspects of Alzheimer’s: orange for those who have a friend with the disease, purple for those who’ve lost someone, yellow for those who are helping someone with the disease, and blue for those who are living with someone who has it.
Members of the crowd raised their respective flowers when he called out their color. Lastly, Rogers introduced a lone white flower that represents “what will be, what will happen,” he said, “the first survivor of Alzheimer’s.”
Earlier in the ceremony, Belton Mayor Pro Tem Wayne Carpenter read a proclamation by Mayor Marion Grayson naming it Walk to End Alzheimer’s Day. About 390,000 people in Texas are affected by this disease, the proclamation read, with Texas ranking fourth in number of cases and second in number of deaths. The proclamation commended the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association to eliminate the disease through research, care and support for those who are afflicted by it.
Christy Hill, development specialist for Alzheimer’s Association, said community teams raised more than $50,000 leading up to the walk. Although there is new research on the disease, and a study on reducing mild cognitive impairment, she said, there is no known cure for Alzheimer’s.
Julie Dierker , an AA staff member in charge of 150 volunteers for the walk, said the teams will continue raising money through December. The walk is uplifting for individuals with the disease, she said.
“I lost my dad to the disease in 2018,” she said. “When you are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s it can feel very dark. Coming to a walk like this you just see the wonderful support and commitment from the community.”
Stephenie Evans of Belton, a member of Alzheimer’s Congressional Team, said it was her third year to help with the walk. Her 13-member crew, Team Fearless, had a goal of $2,500 and was already over $3,000, she said.
“My great grandmother, Dottie Baird, she lived 10 years with the disease,” she said. “She raised me. She was my voice for many years. Now it’s my turn to be her voice.”
“If we don’t talk about it, people think they are alone,” she said. “For years people with Alzheimer’s in their family didn’t want to talk about it.”
Congress has a plan to have a cure for Alzheimer’s by 2025, she said.
“We want Congress to know Alzheimer’s is a priority for us, and it should be a priority for Congress as well,” she said.
Rebecca Vernon of Moody came to the walk with her daughter, Sarah, 12, and her son, Ace, 14. Both of the children joined in the walk, but their mom declined because of an injured foot. She and Stephenie Evans attend the same church, she said.
“They need to find a cure,” she said.