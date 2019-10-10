A Temple High School student told Temple Police he was kidnapped while waiting for a school bus Thursday morning.
The Temple Police Department is investigating the incident as a kidnapping, spokesman Cody Weems said Thursday afternoon.
Police said the student was waiting for a bus alone between 6:30-7:30 a.m. at West Avenue O and South Ninth Street when four black males forced him into a silver-colored sedan.
The student was driven to a rural area south of Little River-Academy, but managed to escape his captors, Weems said.
“We’re still trying to piece everything together. We know he was kidnapped from that location,” Weems said.
The victim was located by railroad employees, who called the police.
The Temple Police Department is working with Temple Independent School District regarding the situation. Officers will have a heightened awareness during transportation hours, Weems said.
The district notified parents about the kidnapping through the district’s messaging system Thursday.
“Temple ISD Families — We want to make you aware of an incident that occurred off campus today with one of our students. … We are working with Temple PD to spread awareness and ask that you talk with your children about safety precautions when they are off campus,” TISD said in the message.
The police department’s criminal investigations division is investigating this incident.
Anyone with any information about this case can call police at 254-298-5500.