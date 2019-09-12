George Powell should be released soon from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice while he waits for a new trial, his attorney said.
Powell, convicted more than 11 years ago in a Bell County courtroom of aggravated robbery, was the subject of a mandate yesterday from the Court of Criminal Appeals.
“This cause came on to be heard on the application for writ of habeas corpus, and the same being considered, it is ordered, adjudged and decreed that habeas corpus relief is granted, in accordance with the opinion of this court, and that this decision be certified below for observance,” the ruling said.
Powell was sentenced in 2009 to 28 years in prison, but he has always claimed he is innocent and didn’t do the crime, Innocence Project Executive Director Michael Ware told the Telegram today.
“The court agreed with Powell’s claims that the Bell County prosecutors failed to disclose exculpatory evidence to his trial lawyers that could have resulted in Powell’s acquittal,” Ware said. “In fact, they knowingly presented perjured testimony by their star witness in their effort to get him convicted.”
Things should move quickly now to either get Powell transferred to the Bell County Jail or, hopefully, to have bond set so he can be released until his new trial is held, according to Ware.
“It’s up to the judge, but we hope it happens any day now — but it should happen within at least two weeks,” Ware said. “We hope he is released on a personal bond.”
The Innocence Project of Texas submitted a motion several weeks ago to disqualify the Bell County District Attorney’s office from any association with Powell’s new trial, but the motion hasn’t been heard yet, according to Ware.
“George is obviously very excited and relieved. He is innocent and has claimed that now for years,” Ware said. “This is definitely a step in that direction.”
“While we are thrilled about his imminent release, we will not stop fighting until we receive George’s full exoneration,” Ware said.
If Bell County is disqualified from the case, a special prosecutor would be appointed. Ware’s office hasn’t yet decided if it will request a change of venue if that occurs.