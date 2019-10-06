BELTON — Former students and friends met at the Armstrong Community Center on Sunday afternoon for the annual Armstrong School and Community Homecoming.
Clint Young, president of the Armstrong Community Improvement Association, said four former students came this year, including his father-in-law, E.R King Jr., E.R.’s brother, Buddy King, and Mac Hickerson. Young said there are only about 24 former students still living.
The Armstrong School operated from 1915-1958. The surrounding community continues to grow, he said, and the association board is trying to expand the old school reunion into a community gathering.
“Quite a few people are interested in the nostalgia and history,” he said.
The school included grades 1-11, he said. The bottom floor of the red brick building was for the lower grades, he said, and the second floor was for the higher grades. The building had wood burning stoves until electricity was installed in 1944.
The association maintains the building and rents it for special occasions. The community holds an ice cream social every summer. This year’s Halloween carnival will be 6 p.m. Oct. 19. There is also a holiday supper for Christmas, he said.
Saturday’s program consisted of a talk by community leader John Oliver. Refreshments were served and people swapped stories, Young said.
Oliver shared some of his experiences while in the U.S. Air Force, said he did some work for the Central Intelligence Agency and also participated in the space program.
“I started out on the ground floor as a controller,” he said.