It was like being down on the farm Saturday at the 48th annual Texas Early Day Tractor and Engine Association State Show on Eberhardt Road.
Billed as the largest tractor and engine show in Texas, the event had about 400 tractors on display, a tractor pull contest and the startup of large antique engines. There were also demonstrations of wheat thrashing, corn shelling and wood planing. In one tent, youngsters eagerly turned cranks to grind kernels into cornmeal.
Howard Kendall and Harry Bruce, both of Temple, were among the spectators.
“I just enjoy looking at them and watching them,” Kendall said of the old tractors. “Both of my parents grew up on the farm. I remember crawling up on a tractor when I was a little kid. We used to ride on the combines … with all the chaff blowing in your face. We thought that was a blast.”
Bruce, who moved from South Dakota two months ago, said he drove a John Deere tractor for about four summers, where the crops were corn, wheat, oats and barley.
“We’re going to try the homemade ice cream,” Kendall said. “We’re going to watch the tractor pull and when they start the engines over there.”
Not too far away, Grady Ewing, 36, of Lindale polished his 25-horsepower 1931 Allis Chalmers tractor.
“I’m real fond of these things that don’t take a lot of alteration to make them work,” he said.
His has 15 or 20 tractors, he said.
“This is an affliction. It’s like a disease,” he said. “I grew up on a ranch. I don’t farm or ranch for a living. I’ve got a little bit of land for my own, so I can play.”
Leon Hoelscher of Westphalia fired up his “about 1952” 20-horsepower Allis Chalmers. The show features a particular tractor every year, he said, and this year it was Allis Chalmers.
He has 16 tractors at home and has been to the show many times, he said.
“One year I had 10 tractors here,” he said. “That’s too many to haul back about 20 miles.”
He’s entered the tractor pull before, but didn’t do very well, he said.
“The further you pull, the further the weight gets on the sled, and it’s harder to pull,” he said.
Antique cars are part of the show every year.
Carlos Morris of Moody said his 1934 Ford, with two “suicide doors,” had a 400 horsepower Chevrolet engine, automatic transmission and air conditioning.
He bought it the way it is, he said.
“I didn’t want one I had to work on,” he said. “I wanted one I just had to polish.”
He also brought a 1955 Allis Chalmers tractor, which was restored by three Troy High School students: his two sons, Samuel and Mark Morris, and James Williford.
Mark Morris said the 15-horsepower tractor would be in the parade.
“I worked on the whole thing,” he said. “When we got it, it was nothing but a rust bucket.”
He has about 40 tractors, he said, including one like the nearby Minneapolis-Moline.