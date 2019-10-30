Three people were displaced Wednesday morning after a space heater caused a fire in a garage in the 7300 block of Galleta Court in Temple.
Temple Fire & Rescue crews responded the blaze at about 10:43 a.m. and spotted heavy fire and smoke upon arrival. Crews immediately attacked the fire in the garage while others searched the house.
Two adults at home reported the fire after it was discovered.
The fire was under control at 11:30 a.m. as crews continued to put of hot spots.
Eleven units from Temple Fire & Rescue responded as well as a mutual aid unit from Belton Fire Department, Temple EMS, and several Temple Police officers for traffic control.
No injuries were reported. All units cleared the scene shortly after 1 pm.
The Temple Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be accidental and related to the improper use of a space heater. Temple Fire and Rescue reminds residents to not leave space heaters unattended and never use extension cords to power space heaters.