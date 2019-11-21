A dispute over using a cellphone ended with a concealed carry permit holder stopping an attack on his wife and himself at a Temple restaurant.
Christian Watts, 21, was released from jail Wednesday morning after being charged with two counts of assault with bodily injury stemming from a physical altercation at the Raising Cane’s at 1304 S. 31st St.
Both of his bonds were set at $7,500 each, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said.
Eric Holder, 51, of Belton, was at Raising Cane’s with family Friday when a man asked to borrow his phone, he said.
“I said, ‘I won’t let you use my phone, but I’ll be happy to make it (the call) for you on speaker phone,’” Holder said Thursday. “After I hung it up, he got ready to walk away from me but asked why I wouldn’t let him hold my phone.”
The individual eventually left, but Holder said a second man — later identified as Watts — approached him with accusations of racism toward the other man, his brother.
“When he said that I stood up because my wife was walking into the situation after placing our order,” Holder said. “As she walked into the situation he threw a punch that landed directly on her head.”
Holder said the punch was so strong it also hit him in his jaw, knocking him backwards into his booth.
“I jumped up out of the booth because I see my wife lying down on the ground,” Holder said. “I jumped out of the booth … and rushed him. I pulled out my concealed handgun and forced him at gunpoint down into an adjacent booth.”
Holder — a concealed carry holder — held him at gunpoint until police arrived shortly after 7 p.m., the Temple Police Department said.
“Once our crew realized the situation and our manager called 911, he ensured other customers left the restaurant quickly and followed procedure by not getting involved in the physical altercation,” Vice President of Company Restaurants Tommy Van Wolfe said in a statement.
However, Holder claims the restaurant’s manager did the opposite.
“He didn’t get anybody out of there because as I was fighting with (Watts) and my wife was begging the manager to call 911, there was a customer taking a video,” Holder said. “So if he got everybody out of the restaurant, how is there a customer in there videotaping it? He failed in all aspects of protecting the customers in that store.”
Holder — who suffered bruised ribs and a dislocated shoulder — said his wife sustained a concussion during the altercation, and that the incident “has taken an emotional toll on her.”
Van Wolfe and Raising Cane’s offered the family crisis counselor services for the trauma endured.
“I’m about principle and purpose, and to me, Cane’s failed us on every level,” Holder said.
No court date has been set in the case, Cruz said.