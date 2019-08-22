Due to a delay in the posting of this week’s special City Council meeting, Temple had to postpone the special meeting scheduled for Friday.
The meeting, which was set to see the Council vote on approving the budget for the next fiscal year, will now be delayed until Monday. This delay was caused by city staff not posting the times for the meeting online in time, coming into conflict with the Texas Open Meetings Act.
The purpose of the act is to allow for more transparency in government. For public meetings, such as Council meetings and work sessions, officials must post information about the meeting 72 hours in advance of the time the meeting will be held.
“This is the first time in my career as city secretary that an agenda was not properly posted to city’s website in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act,” City Secretary Lacy Borgeson said. “My staff and I will be reviewing our process and the (act), to ensure this does not occur in the future.”
According to city officials, the special City Council meeting will now take place at 9 a.m. Monday at the Municipal Building, 2 N. Main St.