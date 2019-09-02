Whether or not Bell County will still be under a burn ban is what the Commissioners Court will decide Tuesday when they meet.
The recent burn ban was enacted Aug. 19 because of the lack of significant rainfall for a while and grass fires. The ban was extended through Sept. 16.
The higher the number is on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), the drier the area is. The county has to register at least 575 on the index for a burn ban to be enacted.
Bell County’s KBDI has risen even higher than the one from Aug. 19.
The range Monday was from an average of 672 to a high of 722 — and the highest range on the index is from 700 to 800. An index of 800 indicates absolutely dry conditions.
In Texas, 158 counties have outdoor burn bans, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Central Texas counties, including Bell, with outdoor burn bans due to drought include McLennan, Coryell, Falls, Milam, Williamson, Travis and Lampasas.
Belton enacted a Stage 1 drought condition, which was called for to achieve voluntary water conservation, Belton spokesman Paul Romer said. Residents were asked to not fill swimming pools or wash cars because of high water usage in the city.
Belton’s treated water in its elevated storage tanks overnight couldn’t refill to 80 percent of capacity, Romer said.
Temple is in a year-round water conservation stage. It has lawn water restrictions in place, as does Belton.