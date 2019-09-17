CAMERON — Brianna Kayci Matthews, the mother of Patricia “Annie” Rader,” was sentenced Sept. 16 to nine months in state jail.
The sentence was delivered because Matthews pleaded true to a motion to revoke the probation she was given for endangering a child.
That child was brutally killed at the age of 20 months, allegedly by Shawn Vincent Boniello aka Shayla Angeline Boniello.
Annie, Matthews’ daughter, was born addicted to methamphetamine, the affidavit of probable cause obtained Tuesday by the Telegram said. Matthews and Annie both tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
When interviewed by Child Protective Services, Matthews and her husband admitted they used methamphetamine while Matthews was pregnant with Annie.
Matthews admitted to doctors in the emergency room that she used meth one day before Annie was born.
Annie was born prematurely at 36 weeks and Matthews had no prenatal care during her pregnancy, the affidavit said.
Annie’s birth
Matthews called 911 on March 30, 2017, and said she had just had a baby at home. When an officer arrived, Matthews held the baby in one arm, and the umbilical cord was still attached, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Because of her actions or lack of them, Matthews put Annie’s life and physical and mental development in danger, the court ruled.
Medical records obtained by the Telegram noted what happened after Annie’s birth.
The first responders who went to the house noted Annie didn’t move her legs after birth unless she was vigorously stimulated.
Annie’s color was a bluish-gray and she was pale. Her respirations were slow and irregular with periods of apnea and she was cold.
Her condition did improve, but she was transferred to a Temple hospital, the records indicated.
Baby’s death leads to charge
Just 20 months later, Annie’s brief life ended.
Boniello allegedly admitted he punched, slapped, shook and squeezed Annie until she didn’t move. He reportedly picked up Annie, wrapped his arms around her and squeezed for about three minutes until Annie didn’t move anymore, according to a probable cause affidavit.
He said he was angry and frustrated when he squeezed the girl until “he felt her bones begin to pop and crush,” the affidavit said.
If he is convicted, the death penalty for Boniello will be sought by the Milam County District Attorney’s Office.