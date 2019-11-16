The Ralph Wilson Youth Club announced its 2019 Boy and Girl of the Year on Thursday at 1515 S. 25th St.
Each year two children are awarded with this recognition for exemplifying significant character traits including leadership, kindness, selflessness and courteousness. Club staff votes on the recipients and present the awards at their annual corporate meeting.
This year’s recipients are Jalil Wilkerson and Brookelyn Williams, and their photographs will be displayed in the club’s lobby all year.
Brookelyn is a sixth-grader at Bonham Middle School, who enjoys playing the violin, drawing and learning Spanish. She has been described as thoughtful, creative and someone who always puts others before herself.
Despite being speechless when questioned about her recognition, Brookelyn let out a large smile, Emily Winkler, the youth center’s program and fine arts director, said in a news release.
She is the daughter of Jamie and Jacob Williams of Temple.
Jalil is a third-grader at Cater Elementary School, and enjoys playing soccer, basketball and flag football, and running track. He likes watching his favorite football team the Dallas Cowboys, playing “Fortnite” and collecting Pokemon cards.
“Jalil is caring, loyal and has a contagious spirit that lights up a room,” Winkler said.
He is gracious for his recognition as the youth center 2019 Boy of the Year and said other children can be inspired by his photograph on the wall.
“Once they see my picture on the wall, other (kids will know they) can do the same thing,” he said.
Nicole Buhl and Johad Wilkerson are Jalil’s parents.