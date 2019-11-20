A federal arrest warrant served Tuesday night on Jyaraciel Quaton Whitfield, 23, of Temple, indicates his alleged involvement in two Nov. 12 drive-by shootings in Temple.
The warrant, unsealed Wednesday and obtained by the Telegram, detailed how Temple Police Department and the FBI connected Whitfield to both recent shootings near the 900 block of Betsy Ross Drive.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office issued the warrant for Whitfield, Bell County Assistant District Attorney Mike Waldman said Wednesday.
A federal criminal complaint and warrant were filed Tuesday under seal. He was charged with felon in possession of a firearm. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted, Daryl Fields, spokesman, said.
Whitfield appeared Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Jeffrey Manske in Waco and the complaint was unsealed. He remains in federal custody. A detention hearing set for 9 a.m. Dec. 3 will determine if bond will be set or if he will remain in custody, Fields said.
The investigation was done by a FBI task force officer, the affidavit indicated.
Drive-by shootings
A gold-colored sedan was seen as multiple shots were fired at about 1 p.m.
A witness’s cellphone had a recorded video with Whitfield at a nightclub setting. He danced with an unknown female, and a handgun stuck out of the pocket of the white pants he wore. He also had on a red shirt with a distinctive logo, the affidavit said.
The video was from Sept. 29, and a Facebook photo of Whitfield from that date showed him in the same clothing.
Shots were fired again at about 4:50 p.m. in the same area of Betsy Ross. A gold SUV left the area with four black males in it. During a traffic stop on the vehicle, Whitfield was found in a back passenger seat.
Officers conducted a vehicle search after they smelled marijuana in the vehicle. Officers found a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun. It was later determined the gun was in Whitfield’s possession.
The gun from the Sept. 29 video and from the vehicle were compared and appeared to be the same gun.
Temple Police officers went with the FBI at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday to the 900 block of South 24th Street, spokesman Chris Christoff said Wednesday.
Prior convictions
In 2017, Whitfield was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle from July 2016 reported incidents. He drove a stolen vehicle from which many shots were fired at a victim.
He teamed together with Demonta Trequon Daniels on July 7, 2016, drove by a house and fired multiple shots at a victim after an argument at a Shell gas station.
Daniels pleaded guilty in two aggravated assaults and one evading arrest in a motor vehicle case. He was sentenced to 20 years total deferred adjudication probation plus two years in state jail for evading arrest.
Whitfield pleaded guilty Feb. 22, 2018, to the unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was sentenced to six months in state jail, Waldman said Wednesday. Whitfield was given seven years deferred adjudication probation on April 13, 2018, for an aggravated assault.
He pleaded true to violating probation and his sentencing hearing for violating probation was set for Dec. 12, according to Waldman.