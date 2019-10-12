BELTON — The jury trial for Coby Sebesta, accused of murder, is scheduled for Dec. 2.
Sebesta, 25, of Waco is charged with strangling and killing his uncle, Mark Sebesta, 59, of Temple.
A status hearing was held Tuesday to review some preliminary matters, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
Temple Police officers were sent Oct. 28, 2018, to a call in the 1300 block of South 35th Street. Mark Sebesta was found dead.
His death was first classified as questionable, but was later determined to be homicide after the autopsy report from the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas was received.
An indictment was issued in January against Sebesta for his uncle’s death, plus he also was indicted for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after he was found driving a vehicle he reportedly took from a man’s home without permission. Sebesta was found in Clifton and said the truck “belonged to his people,” an arrest affidavit said.
Sebesta was released from prison in July 2018. He has a lengthy criminal history of both felony and misdemeanor convictions, according to Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records. He was found guilty for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury after he stabbed and cut a man in Killeen. Sebesta also was convicted of burglary of a building, theft of a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal trespass, criminal trespass of a habitation, unlawful use of a criminal instrument and marijuana possession.