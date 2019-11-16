BARTLETT — A cost-share grant to buy a slip-on unit for a local volunteer fire department should help that department more easily and efficiently fight fires in rural areas.
Bartlett Volunteer Fire Department accepted the $19,600 grant to help replace an older slip-on unit. The grant was through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program administered by Texas A&M Forest Service, a news release said.
The new unit will help fight grass, hay and wildland fires in the rural areas and help during mutual aid calls to parts of Bell, Milam and Williamson counties, Bartlett Senior Capt. Scott Mason said.
“The unit has foam capability and a 340-gallon water tank that increases the amount of water that we are able to take when we get a rural call,” Mason said.
Bartlett VFD covers a 105-square-mile service area. Fire Chief Steven Wentrcek and his volunteers currently serve the area, as did others before them since 1915.
The brush truck was reconfigured so the controls and water gauge for the slip-on unit are in the cab — which will create the ability to know exactly how much water is left when fighting a fire, Mason said.
The Bell County Commissioners Court helped make the purchase possible when it gave a grant of matching funds to the fire department.
The cost-share program is funded by the Texas State Legislature. Funding is provided to purchase firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.