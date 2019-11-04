A Temple man died Sunday night after he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle, a Temple Police Department news release said.
Edward Franklin Denney, 58, was in the 1200 block of Hilliard Road at about 6:12 p.m. when he swerved his motorcycle in front of another vehicle and lost control, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
Denney was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where he later died from his injuries.
The Traffic Reconstruction Unit is investigating the accident.