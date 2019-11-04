Residents in West Temple will see changes to the road closures along Old Waco Road after the contractor working on the project brought up safety concerns Monday.
The change will block off another large section of the former Old Waco Road, part of which was already closed down Monday morning. The widening of the road is part of the Outer Loop Project by the city.
Residents of Freedom Drive, Rickey Drive, Kevin Drive and Brandon Drive all must still enter their streets by going through Tarver Drive and then down Costal Drive.
The new changes have made it so those living on Cameron Park Road must go from Tarver Drive, down Costal Drive, then go down Brandon Drive before getting on a portion of Old Waco Road to get to their road.
After the estimated three weeks of construction to connect Cameron Park Road to the new section of Old Waco Road, residents living on Cameron Park Road are expected to be able to use Old Waco Road to access their street.
City officials have said the closures are an acceleration of later phases of the Old Waco Road project and these portions of roadway will be closed until next summer, weather permitting. While the previous closures were only meant to last three weeks, the acceleration of later parts of the project will mean longer closures.