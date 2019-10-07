KILLEEN — A man had two children, ages 2 and 4, in a Killeen motel room along with the methamphetamine he is accused of distributing, an arrest affidavit said.
Richard Charles Daniels II, 34, of Temple, was charged with the possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver between 4 and 200 grams, a Killeen Police Department charge.
One child reportedly told Killeen Police officers, “Don’t go in the fridge, Daddy said his stuff is in there.”
Child Protective Services was called and took custody of the children, Killeen Police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Monday.
The children remained in CPS custody Monday, spokesman John Lennan said.
Discovered and seized from a room at the Days Inn at 1602 East Central Texas Expressway were substances that allegedly field tested positive for heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, the affidavit said.
A room search found many bags and containers of controlled substances. In the refrigerator were about 10 grams of heroin and 2.5 grams of methamphetamine. A search of the rest of the room yielded 17.3 grams of meth on the bathroom counter in a bag, about 4.7 grams of marijuana in a bag on the floor between the microwave and a table, about 27.6 grams of a brown substance in capsules thought to be meth, suspected meth in a cup on the bathroom counter, about 4.9 grams of suspected cocaine on the bathroom counter and a blue liquid substance in the refrigerator.
Daniels also reportedly had $554 in his possession.
In a recorded statement after he waived his rights, Daniels reportedly admitted he sold drugs to make money.
Killeen Police detectives have done surveillance on the activity at that motel room since September. The search warrant was served Oct. 1.