BELTON — Setting policy for the Belton school district is a top responsibility for trustees. Now they are diving deeper into it.
The Belton Independent School District board of trustees created two new specific-issue committees last month: One on policy and the other on facilities. The policy committee — composed of trustees Chris Flor, Rosie Montgomery and Manuel Alcozer — met for the first time Monday.
“The process is you will discuss in here and give us direction on policy, and then we will go back and put that into words,” interim Superintendent Robin Battershell said, explaining that the proposed policies will be reviewed by the Texas Association of School Boards before the full school board considers adopting it.
Once the committee sets policy proposals, the committee chairman will present it to the school board. Alcozer, a lawyer, was tapped for that role.
The Temple Independent School District board of trustees has similar committees. Temple ISD spokesman Christian Hernandez said school board members set up the policy and facilities committees in 2008.
Belton school board Vice President Jeff Norwood, Secretary Janet Leigh and Ty Taggart are on the facilities committee. They will meet Oct. 16, Belton ISD spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said.
Battershell — who led Temple ISD from 2008 until her retirement in 2017 — told the Belton school board in mid-September that the committees have been beneficial for other districts.
Flor, Montgomery and Alcozer said they found the committee to be helpful.
“I think it gives of a more sense of what’s going on beforehand,” Alcozer said. “It is very difficult to digest things when you get something on a Friday and you have a meeting on Monday. It’s very difficult to digest things over a weekend.”
Montgomery agreed.
“I think sometimes, maybe, we have felt like we didn’t have very much say in policy. This has been very eye opening to me to be able to ask questions and get in,” she said. “This has been nice.”
Battershell described the committee as being a two-way street for Belton ISD administrators and trustees: Both sides get to lay out their knowledge in a discussion-based setting.
“One, we get information, and, two, we feed out information,” she said. “You have the facts behind how policy is done so whenever you’re nailed with it in H-E-B, you can say that decision was made and we sat around and we really talked about it and these are the reasons why.”
School board members are the policymakers for Belton ISD, Alcozer said. This committee, he explained, can be used to ensure policy is easy to understand for the public. Sometimes, Alcozer said, policy can be too in the weeds.
“One of my pet peeves is making things too wordy. I was always taught that you’ve got to get right to the point and make it clear instead of putting a bunch of jargon,” Alcozer said. “When I read a policy (sometimes), I’ll say, ‘Man, I could have said that in 15 words as opposed to 30 and could have said the same thing.’ Then the public can read that and it’s very clear to them so we don’t have issues there.”
School board members getting into policy and shaping is good for the district, Alcozer said.
“Ditto,” Flor said. “This is great.”