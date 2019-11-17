One person was dead and one was airlifted Sunday afternoon to an area hospital after a Falls County gunfight, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office.
A years-long dispute between the two neighbors in the southeastern part of the county came to a head Sunday afternoon, Milam County Sheriff Chris White said.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers quickly headed to the scene.
No more was known at press time about the location or victims. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Falls County and the Texas Rangers will conduct a joint investigation.
Temple shooting
In another case, Temple Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 11800 block of FM 2305 near Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.
Officers responded to a call in reference to a shooting at about 2:40 p.m., a news release said. An adult male was shot near the vicinity of the restaurant. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical-Temple in an unknown condition.
Witnesses at Liberty Mart said there was a drug deal that went bad. Customers said they heard “pop pop pop” as two men fired in an adjacent parking lot.
Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances of the shooting, the release said. Further information will be released as it becomes available.
If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are asked to contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App, or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).