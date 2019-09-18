One man was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the street in front of his Kempner home Monday night, according to a news release issued by the Lampasas County Sheriff's Office.
Vance Helzer, 24, was pronounced dead by Lampasas County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Greg Chapman around 11:23 p.m. after Acadian EMS provided life-saving treatment but was unable to resuscitate Helzer.
Lampasas County sheriffs responded to a call of gunshots in the 400 block of Pecos Lane in Kempner around 11:23 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found Helzer suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his chest and torso. EMS was called to provide life-saving treatment.
Officers also found drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance near the residence and several people in the yard and carport area. After interviewing witnesses, officers believe Helzer was shot while standing near the street in front of his home.
The investigation is ongoing and arrests are expected to be made soon, according to the release.