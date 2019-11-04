A 21-year-old Temple man allegedly objected to being arrested while he was at a hospital and ran.
Medical staff members at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple at about 9 a.m. Saturday were treating Karlnelius Wayne Brown at the hospital. He started acting aggressively with the staff, Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said Monday.
Temple Police officers found Brown had a probation violation warrant out of Milam County and told him he was under arrest for the warrant.
Brown apparently decided to run for it, but he was captured just outside the hospital and arrested, Christoff said.
He was charged with escape from custody and evading arrest or detention.
Brown was in the Bell County Jail Monday, held on bonds that totaled $10,000.