A judicial misconduct complaint was filed against Bell County Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters, Precinct 4, Place 1, by a Waco attorney, according to Law.com.
Doug Froneberger filed the complaint with the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct, claiming Peters demanded in July he appear in Peters' courtroom for his client's creditor-debtor court case - while Froneberg's wife was hospitalized with terminal cancer.
The Waco attorney represented the debtor.
Froneberger is his wife's caretaker, he told Law.com.
The judicial ethics rule Froneberger said Peters broke was the one to remain courteous and professional.
Peters replaced former JP Claudia Brown, who was officially removed from office after a jury trial. Judicial complaints were also made against Brown.
Froneberger also filed a motion that asked Peters to recuse himself from the case, but Peters didn't.
Instead, the opposing attorney nonsuited the case and the court dropped it.
Telegram calls to both Froneberger and Peters were not immediately returned this morning. Peters' staff said he will be back in his office Monday.