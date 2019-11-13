BELTON — The speed limit on Interstate 14 inside city limits is set to be lowered temporarily.
The Belton City Council, in a unanimous decision Tuesday, lowered the speed limit to 65 mph from 75 mph.
“This would be a temporary reduction in speed limit just during construction,” Public Works Director Angellia Points said, referring to the Texas Department of Transportation’s $45 million project to widen I-14 to three lanes from Harker Heights to Nolanville. “It would automatically go back up after construction.”
The Austin-based J.D. Abrams LP is constructing the 7-mile project.
The new speed limit will be in effect once the signs are changed, Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.
“TxDOT would be responsible for changing the signs to the temporary reduction, and they would be responsible for increasing it after this project ends or after they get done widening it all the way through Belton,” Points said.
A small portion of the widening project’s construction zone — about half of a mile — extends into Belton city limits.
“That project that is underway is expected to end in February 2020. But TxDOT is still planning to widen Interstate 14 through the rest of Belton to Interstate 35,” the public works director said. “This ordinance would still apply to that if they are able to start the rest of the project in Belton.”
Councilman David K. Leigh had concerns about the speed limit where I-14 and northbound Interstate 35 meet.
“I-35 is 75 as I-14 comes to it but the speed on (I-14) has been dropped to 65,” Leigh said. “So we got two lanes, their speed limit is 65; we have three lanes, their speed limit is 75; and then they meet and they all change to 65. So we have two different speed limits on the interstate for a quarter of a mile, technically.”
He described that intersection as a “hot mess.”
“I would suggest — if we’re going to do this — if we can also drop it from 75 to 65 before they go underneath (I-14 traveling northbound), not after they get underneath and hit Central,” Leigh said, referring to I-35. “We’ve had many near accidents like a minute-to-minute basis. People are not doing 75 — they’re doing 85.”
Points said she will talk to TxDOT about lowering the speed limit near Central Avenue on I-35.