For the second time in the four months since acquiring the property, the city of Temple has entered into an agreement with a landscaping company to take care of Hillcrest Cemetery.
Temple’s City Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve the new contract after the previous mowing company was determined not to be able to fulfill their contract. The city took the cemetery over at the beginning of May after the previous caretakers, Temple Cemetery Co., said that it was unable to maintain the cemetery with the level of funding.
“Although there have been some challenges, I would say the transition has been fairly smooth,” Assistant city parks and recreation director Chuck Ramm said. “One challenge that came up was the company who had the mowing contract was not able to fulfill their obligation, but we have since hired a new contractor and they will begin mowing within a couple of weeks.”
The Temple Cemetery Co. had been managers of 72-acre Hillcrest Cemetery, located at 1873 N. First St., since it was incorporated in 1884.
Graves at the site range greatly in both ethnic diversity and historic importance, with the earliest marked grave being Mary Williams, who died in 1877. In total, it is estimated that the cemetery now houses between 16,000–18,000 former residents from the past 142 years of the city’s history.
Problematic conditions in the park were first brought up to the City Council by Temple resident Cheryl Danner. Complaints about the cemetery pointed out the lack of mowing being done, resulting in high grass and weeds that covered up the graves of many former well-known Temple residents.
A meeting in late 2018, where representatives of both parties met to discuss the cemetery’s needs, was when that city officials found out the cemetery would either need the city to increase its yearly support to $100,000 or take over management of the cemetery.
Temple first started to support the cemetery in 2011 with $20,000, which gradually increased over the years until the city provided $50,000 to the cemetery organization in 2018.
In a 4-0 City Council vote during the April 18 meeting, Council members voted to move forward with purchasing the site. While it was clear that the cemetery wouldn’t make the city money, Mayor pro tem Judy Morales said that she felt it was her duty as a resident of Temple to maintain the cemetery for all those wanting to visit family.
In addition to acquiring the cemetery during that meeting, the city also contracted lawn care and cemetery mapping software for the site.
The cemetery mapping software bought by the city slowly has started to be implemented at Hillcrest, allowing those interested in visiting a grave the ability to find the location online. This software has also helped the city to start mapping some of the graves that were previously unknown.
“We have started to enter existing burial information into the program and eventually individuals will be able to locate the burial location of friends and loved ones online,” Ramm said. “There are still unknown graves in older areas of the cemetery, however we continue verify records provided from the previous staff in hopes of identifying as many graves as possible.”
While the contractors who will be taking care of the site have now needed to be changed, mowing at the cemetery did get done over the past four months.
For Danner, giving the city time to work on the cemetery and fix some of the long standing problems that were present when she made her voice heard to the City Council was all worth it. She said that the cemetery is now much better than before and is grateful to the city for making the needed changes.
“My family is beyond thrilled,” Danner said. “Everything (at the cemetery) was so nice. When (the previous lawnmowers) did come, they did a wonderful job.”