SALADO — The Salado Public Library has joined a nationwide network of Family Place Libraries and will hold an open house Saturday to celebrate.
The library — recently redesigned to be more welcoming to children in an expansion of the traditional role of children’s services — will showcase a new childhood play area from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the library, 1151 N. Main St.
Family Place builds on the knowledge that early learning, parental involvement and supportive communities play key roles in growth and development of children, according to a news release. The library has also added specialized programs for parents and young children.
Parents of children between the ages of 1 to 3 years old are invited to register for the upcoming five-week Bright Beginnings Parent-Child Workshop, which will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday mornings, beginning Sept. 25.
This workshop is the signature program of the Family Place initiative and provides a welcoming environment for parents and young children to play and explore while parents are introduced to key resource professionals on various topics concerning their child’s overall development.
To register, call the Salado Public Library at 254-947-9191 or visit https://tinyurl.com/y65vw852.
For any information, contact Julie Hoy, children’s and young adult librarian, at 254-947-9191 or via email at julie.hoy@saladolibrary.org