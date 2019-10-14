JARRELL — A Williamson County game warden who responded to a complaint about dove hunters was peppered with pellets.
The opening day of dove season was an eventful one for the warden, who went to Jarrell that evening. Someone said a hunter shot across their property and peppered their house, according to a news release from Texas Parks & Wildlife.
The game warden experienced that personally when he arrived at the scene when a barrage of pellets greeted him. Two game wardens jumped a fence and found about 30 hunters plus the offender shooting across the property line and hunting over a baited field. Some hunters had no plugs in their shotguns, no hunter education certifications and no hunting licenses, the release said.
Wardens talked to the landowner, who was also hunting. After some questions were asked, the landowner said he put bait out to attract the birds.
The hunters and landowner all received citations.