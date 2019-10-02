A Temple man was sentenced Tuesday to probation for a second-degree drug conviction.
Juan M. Valenzuela, 32, was arrested in April by Bell County Precinct 3 constables and charged because he allegedly had methamphetamine that weighed 6.8 grams including the packaging, an arrest affidavit said.
The constables tried April 9 to serve a warrant for contempt of court in the 3400 block of Valley View Drive.
When the constables found Valenzuela, they told him he had four warrants for his arrest and he was asked if he had any drugs on him. Valenzuela admitted he had some in his pocket. Two plastic bags with what looked like methamphetamine were found.
Another bag of what looked like methamphetamine was found on Valenzuela at the Bell County Jail, according to the affidavit.
Valenzuela was out on a personal recognizance bond prior to his conviction, court records indicated.
Valenzuela’s record will be expunged if he successfully completes the deferred adjudication sentence given him in the 27th District Court with Judge John Gauntt presiding.
Representing Valenzuela was attorney Bobby Barina, and handling the prosecution was Assistant District Attorney Cristin Lane.