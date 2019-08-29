Labor Day is a time to take off to salute the American worker. These men and woman sweated and worked to build our nation.
However, many people think of Labor Day as the time to celebrate the last hurrah of summer.
With that in mind, those celebrating and enjoying the holiday weekend should remember certain things.
Temple Police Department will have regular patrol assignments this weekend, spokesman Cody Weems said Wednesday.
“TPD wants to remind drivers to plan ahead. Give yourself extra travel time to prepare for the possibility of more traffic on roadways. If you’re going to drink, do so responsibly and make sure you have a way to get home,” Weems said.
Water safety
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife game wardens will patrol both Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake for the three-day weekend. Water safety will be a major concern.
The game wardens will educate people about Kali’s Law, the new mandatory ignition “kill switch” requirement that goes into effect Sunday for boaters, Cody Jones, assistant commander for marine enforcement with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Established in response to the death of 16-year-old Kali Gorzell, the law requires operator of boats less than 26 feet to be equipped with an ignition safety kill switch to use if the boat is moving at greater than headway speed — slow, idle speed or speed just fast enough to keep the boat on course.
Kali was struck and killed in 2012 near Aransas Pass by a boat propeller.
Older boats that don’t have a kill switch aren’t required to install one. However, a kill switch device already installed on a boat can’t be removed, according to the law. Wireless kill switches are allowed for people who have concerns about the lanyard style devices.
When children are playing in the water, use “touch supervision.” That means a parent is close enough to reach out to their child at all times.
All motorboats must have at least one readily accessible lifejacket for each person onboard, and everyone younger than 13 must wear a life jacket if they’re on a watercraft less than 26 feet in length. That includes boating, swimming and the use of canoes, kayaks and paddleboats.
Citations will be issued.
Lake Belton’s and Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s elevations were just slightly below normal Wednesday. All of the parks at both lakes were open, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
Outdoor cooking
For those planning to use propane and charcoal grills outside, Temple Fire & Rescue said keep the grill at least 10 feet away from siding and deck railings, and don’t grill under the eaves of the house or overhanging tree branches.
Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill.
Barbecue mitts and long-handled grilling tools keep chefs safe from burns and heat. Also, keep matches, lighters and starter fluid out of the reach of children and away from the grilling area.
Beware of the heat
The temperature forecast for Friday through Monday should be in the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service. Rain chances are possible, with a 20 percent chance predicted for Friday and Saturday.
Playground equipment that’s in direct sunlight can cause burns within seconds. Children can receive second- and third-degree burns to legs, hands and bottom after sitting on metal stairs, decks or slides.
Outdoor activities should be planned when the sun’s rays are less intense, or children should wear protective clothing, sunglasses and sunscreen and should play in the shade if possible.
Also, drink a lot of water to stay hydrated and prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
TRAVEL SAFETY TIPS
The Texas Department of Public Safety increases traffic enforcement efforts for the Labor Day holiday weekend. From Friday through Monday, troopers will look for drivers as they violate traffic laws. They will look for impaired drivers, people who speed and those who don’t use seat belts.
Tips the agency has for making Texas roads safer this holiday include:
• Don’t drink and drive or have a designated driver if you plan to drink.
• Slow down and take bad weather, construction, heavy traffic and unfamiliar roads into consideration.
• Don’t be distracted while driving. Put away the cellphones.
• Everyone needs to buckle up because it’s the law.
• Slow down or move over for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated.
• Drive defensively.
• Get rest before driving. Allow sufficient time to reach your destination.
• Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.
• Make sure your vehicle is maintained and cargo is secure.
• Pay attention to weather and road conditions.