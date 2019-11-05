The line of voters stretched around the corner Tuesday morning.
The excitement was palpable. They knew their decision would affect generations for years to come.
Weeks of campaigning and winnowing the field of candidates came down to this moment: What will be High Point Elementary’s new mascot — the Armadillos, Colts or Rattlers?
Elementary students in the Belton Independent School District cast their ballots Tuesday to pick a new campus mascot. Results will be announced Wednesday. Ten mascots will join the Belton High School Tigers and the Lake Belton High School Broncos.
“You can choose whatever you want — regardless of what (your teacher) told you,” High Point Elementary Principal Amy Armstrong said jokingly to students making their way into their school’s library.
Two stations with six laptops were set up near the large windows in the back of the library. Students submitted their vote for their new mascot through an online survey.
High Point third-graders were casting their ballots around 9 a.m.
Cheyenne Mercer, 9, voted for the Colts.
“Because Colts are like the little Broncos, and the high school is going to be the Broncos,” she said.
Leading up to Election Day, Cheyenne said students make posters — her favorite part — and campaign for their mascot candidate.
“We talked about the reasons why we wanted our mascot to be that. We actually got to color it and put a bunch of details on it,” she said. “I put, ‘Vote for the Colts because they’re the little Broncos.”
Ephraim Sheppard, 8, also voted for the Colts.
“They’re mini Broncos and they’re a football team and they live on farms,” he said, wearing an “I voted” sticker on his shirt.
David Casanova, 8, did not vote for the Colts like his classmates. He cast his ballot for the Armadillos. His reasoning was pretty sound.
“Because they’re giant rolly pollies. I like rolly pollies,” David said.
Olivia Dann, 8, and Oakley Karcha, 9, wanted their mascot to be the High Point Rattlers.
“I voted for the Rattlers because not everyone will go to the high school next year, so you can slither your own path,” Oakley said.
Olivia had a more sports-centric reason to vote for the Rattlers.
“Because they can slither through the fields to make a touchdown,” she said.
Their principal also voted for the Rattlers.
“When we were first built, we were the only school out here. We were the only thing out here except for just this neighborhood,” Armstrong said. “From time to time, we had friends crawl over, squirm over — whatever snakes do. I feel like that’s some history of our school. We haven’t seen one in a long time — thank goodness. I feel like it fits High Point.”
Armstrong described the election as being a big deal and a good, relatable Election Day lesson for students.
“We’ve never done it before — and we will never do it again,” she said. “Along the way, we wanted the kids to know how important the process is and how exciting it is for them to be able to be part of this, to choose the mascot for the elementary school.”
While Armstrong may have her preferred candidate in the mascot election, she knows whose decision it is.
“It’s ultimately up to the students,” the High Point principal said. “That’s why it’s hard for me to vote. I just want them to make the decision and then it’s about what they want.”