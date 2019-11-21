A third suspect was arrested during Temple Police Department’s investigation into a forgery report at the Texell Credit Union remote drive-through location Wednesday morning.
Police found a small amount of the drug ecstasy on 20-year-old Darrius Howard, and arrested him for possession of a controlled substance, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.
His arrest comes after officers were told driver Markeisha Shivers, 21, and passenger Travaskey Wade, “were attempting to deposit multiple checks that did not belong to them,” Weems said.
Temple Police officers investigated this forgery report at about 10:29 a.m. Wednesday and made the arrests at the credit union’s 17 N. 11th St. location.
The three suspects remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday. Bonds for the suspects has not been set.