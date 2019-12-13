The driver of a vehicle allegedly threw out baggies with drugs in them while officers tried to stop him.
Officers tried to make a traffic stop at about 12:15 a.m. Thursday, but the driver reportedly kept going for about five blocks while he tossed baggies with what looked like marijuana out of the window, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Friday.
The vehicle stopped — and then drove away again. When the man, later identified as William Powell, 49, of Temple, ended up on a dead-end street, he allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and ran away, according to Weems.
Powell was caught by officers and arrested. He was reportedly in possession of two baggies that had a crystal-like substance in them.
He was charged by Temple Police with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention and possession of a controlled substance.
Powell was in the Bell County Jail Friday with bonds that so far totaled $12,500.