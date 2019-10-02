Temple Police officers were at Temple Whataburger restaurants Wednesday morning to mingle with residents, talk about life and share breakfast or just a cup of coffee — or to give children a chance to sit on a police motorcycle.
Isaac, 2, and Marilena Rivera, 10 months old, were with their aunt, Analecia Ramon-Villalpando, while they ate breakfast. Ramon-Villalpando welcomed Lt. Brad Hunt and Officer Ryan Cabral to their table at the 115 N. General Bruce Drive location.
Hunt and Cabral spent quality time with the two young children and their aunt, who was babysitting them after getting off work at Whataburger.
Not only did Isaac get to have one-on-one time with Cabral, but Hunt and Cabral invited the family to see Cabral’s motorcycle. Cabral put Isaac on it, and at first he seemed a little intimidated. However, soon he was all smiles as he turned on the lights. Hunt, who held and carried Marilena outside, put her on the motorcycle, too, while Ramon-Villalpando snapped photos to capture the moment.
Deputy Police Chief Allen Teston talked about letting children know that policemen were their friends, not their enemies. Teaching a child to be afraid of law enforcement officers will hurt them in the future because they won’t trust officers when they need help the most.
Coffee with a Cop also gives residents the chance to talk about their issues and get pointed in the right direction if it’s not a police department issue, Teston said.
Officer Cody Close shared why she likes events like the one Wednesday or the first-ever Chips with the Chief held Sept. 19, and Chief Floyd Mitchell dropped in and talked about the success Tuesday of National Night Out.