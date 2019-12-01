Christmas cheer is going to be coming right down Adams Avenue Monday night as the city hosts its 73rd annual Temple Christmas Parade.
The parade, which will wind through downtown Temple, will feature a 12 Days of Christmas theme this year.
Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Ott will lead this year’s parade as the grand marshal.
Prior to the start of the parade, which will begin at 6:30 p.m., the Temple High School Polyfoniks group will be performing, followed by a lighting ceremony hosted by Temple Mayor Tim Davis. The lighting will start at 6:15 p.m. and will take place in the parking lot of the Temple Municipal Building, 2 N. Main St.
Both Sixth and Eighth streets, from East Adams to East Calhoun Avenue, will be closed off at 4 p.m. to allow for parade entries to set up. This year’s parade is expected to see around 100 floats participate, similar to previous years.
A special float carrying Santa will begin its trip down the parade route starting at roughly 7:20 p.m.
The parade will start on East Adams Avenue, where it intersects with Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and will continue down the street until turning right on North 23rd Street going toward Temple High.
The city will close off Adams Avenue to traffic starting at 5:45 p.m., reopening all streets soon after the completion of the parade. The parade itself is expected to take roughly 90 minutes to complete.
City officials reminded people hoping to attend to get to the event before 6 p.m. so they will be able to find places to park.