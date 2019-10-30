After a three-month search, the city of Temple announced the hiring of M. Sean Parker as the new airport director for Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.
Parker has 32 years of emergency response and aircraft rescue and firefighting experience, as well as 26 years of airport and aviation experience, according to a news release from the city of Temple.
He most recently served as the Airport Director and ARFF Chief at Sierra Blanca Regional Airport outside of Ruidoso, New Mexico for the last eight years.
“We were fortunate to have so many qualified candidates to choose from, and I am pleased that Mr. Parker has accepted the position of Airport Director with the City of Temple,” said Assistant City Manager Erin Smith. “Mr. Parker has extensive experience in airport, aviation, and aircraft rescue and firefighting operations. The Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport is an important asset to the Temple community. There are several projects we are currently working on and planning for the airport in the next couple of years. I look forward to working on these projects with Mr. Parker and having him join the City of Temple team.”
Born and raised in New Mexico, Parker received his bachelor of business administration and economics with a major in transportation management from New Mexico State University. He first worked in the airline industry for America West Airlines at their hub in Las Vegas and later moved into airport operations for the Clark County Department of Aviation. While working at McCarran International Airport, he also gained experience in airport security and aviation emergency response operations.
“I am honored to be selected as the Airport Director for Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport, and I am ready to hit the ground running,” Parker said. “My priority is to meet everyone and work on creating great working relationships with the staff, airport tenants, and stakeholders. I look forward to playing a part in the airport’s growth and continued success.”