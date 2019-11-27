CAMERON — The Milam County District Attorney’s Office will hold the Tree of Angels program for the 21st year.
Celebrated across Texas, the program is a time for survivors of violent crime and victims’ families to put an angel ornament on a special Christmas tree in memory of that person or in support of surviving victims, a news release from the district attorney’s office said.
The tradition began in 1991 to offer comfort for the victims and their families during the holidays, which is usually a difficult time for them, the release said.
Violent crime victims are friends, family, neighbors and residents of the community. Everyone is invited to stand with those victims and enjoy music, refreshments and fellowship at the Dec. 9 ceremony, which begins at 6 p.m. at the Milam County Museum, 112 W. First St. in Cameron.
Armed services members also will be remembered and honored. Military families may attend and put an angel on the tree to remember someone they love or honor.
Those participating in the program are asked to bring the ornament tagged with the first and last name of the person to be honored or remembered.
If someone can’t attend but would like to put an angel on the tree, contact Kristy Dalbey at 254-697-7013, or email kdalbey@milamcounty.net for information.
Refreshments will be served when the program ends.
Donations also may be made to the Tree of Angels Account at Buckholts State Bank in Cameron, Buckholts or Rogers to help with the program’s expenses.